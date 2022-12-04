Kasperi Kapanen Hat Trick Highlights Improved Play in Penguins Lineup

PITTSBURGH - The month of November was a struggle for Kasperi Kapanen, as he missed most of the month for being scratched from the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

As struggled for Danton Heinen began to mount, the Penguins had no choice but to give Kapanen another shot at the lineup.

It’s safe to say after three games that Kapanen has earned his right to be given a longer look in the NHL roster.

No points came in his first game back, but you could tell Kapanen’s speed was a factor and his abilities could make him a difference maker.

It was the games against the Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues where he showed to be learning from his previous games and improving as a player.

Kapanen picked up the game winning goal against a hard to beat Golden Knights team, then one-upped himself with a hat trick against the Blues; His second of three goals was again the game winner.

So, what’s changed? According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Kapanen is doing the simple things right.

“He’s just trying to play the game the right way,” Sullivan said. “He’s going to the net. He’s physical on the forecheck. He’s challenging defensemen with his speed.”

One aspect that Sullivan tried to relay to Kapanen was to crash the net and be a presence down low.

That adjustment has paid off, as all four of Kapanen’s recent goals have come within a few feet of the net.

“He’s doing a lot of the little things that add up to winning,” Sullivan said. “And he’s getting pretty good results.”

Getting to the front of the net has become the most noticeable, and arguably most important change in Kapanen’s game and he’s helped the Penguins win with that adjustment.

“A lot of the goals are being scored there,” Kapanen said. “May as well take a shot there.”

Five points in his last two games, including a pair of game winners; Kapanen is an unlikely hero given the circumstance, but it’s good to see his confidence making a return, as well.

“We’re thrilled for him,” Sullivan said. “Obviously, it’s not an easy experience when you’re out of the lineup. I think Kappy’s responded unbelievably well.”

If the Penguins are able to unlock a confident and consistent Kapanen, then they should be able to continue building one of the most unique bottom six groups in hockey.

