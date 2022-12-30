Kris Letang Out Day-to-Day, Ty Smith To Make Penguins Debut

As injuries pile up for the Pittsburgh Penguins defense, it's time to see what they have in Ty Smith.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for a statement win over the New Jersey Devils, but they’ll be heading into battle with a depleted defensive core.

Mike Sullivan confirmed following the Penguins’ morning skate that Kris Letang will be out day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Chad Ruhwedel missed the last game against the Detroit Red Wings and will continue to be out of the lineup as his status remains the same.

Jeff Petry is still on long term injured reserve and won’t be back until at least a week into the new year.

This is a far from ideal circumstance for the Penguins, but thankfully, they have enough NHL ready defensemen to fill in the gaps.

Mark Friedman was recently recalled and made his season debut playing in place of Ruhwedel against Detroit.

With the new injury to Letang, this means for certain that Ty Smith will make his Penguins debut against his old team in the Devils.

The Penguins acquired Smith via trade for John Marino during the offseason and after a solid training camp and preseason, Smith was sent to the AHL to begin the year.

In 26 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Smith has recorded 14 points (4G-10A).

Some fans will see this as a long awaited debut for Smith who has a bright future and is currently one of the best young defensemen in the organization.

His debut is just made even better given it’s against his old team.

