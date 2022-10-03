Report: Penguins Looking to Trade PO Joseph

The Pittsburgh Penguins are making it know PO Joseph can be moved.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly ready to move on from PO Joseph as they look to finalize their blue line.

According to the Daily Face Off's Frank Seravalli, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has made it known that the team is willing to trade Joseph.

"I’m keeping a close eye on the Pittsburgh Penguins and their blueline, and that’s because last week Penguins general manager Ron Hextall sent a note to his 31 counterparts, letting them know that Pierre-Olivier Joseph is available via trade, and that’s just part of their process that they’re going through on their back end," Seravalli said.

At the same time, he believes the Penguins could be in a situation a little tighter than they're making it out to believe. Seravalli says Pittsburgh is giving off the feel that they are in a numbers crunch and may be bluffing about wanting to trade Joseph because of excess talent.

Instead, they may be looking at whether or not they need to cut players to free space.

"The Penguins have a decision to make," Seravalli said. "Are they going to be keeping P-O Joseph or are they going to put Chad Ruhwedel on waivers, Mark Friedman? Those are the guys in that mix for that 6-7 or 7-8-9 spot in the Penguins organization. P-O Joseph is just one name to keep an eye on that has been out there in trade talks over the last week."

Joseph has competed with Ty Smith all summer for the blue line job.

