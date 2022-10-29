Penguins Go 0-3 in Western Canada

The first long road trip of the season has been an ugly one for the Pittsburgh Penguins, as they leave Western Canada without a win.

Heading into the final match of a five-game road trip, the Pittsburgh Penguins leave the Great White North with a sour taste in their mouth.

The Penguins played three games in Western Canada and not only lost all three of them, but barely put up a fight in any of them.

The Edmonton Oilers got the upper hand with a 6-3 victory; the Calgary Flames took a 4-1 win the very next night; and the Vancouver Canucks found their second win of the year by topping the Pens 5-1.

In each of those games, the Penguins failed to look like a competitive team for the full 60 minutes.

There were multiple times the Penguins were being badly out-shot and once they got behind in the score there didn’t seem to be any drive or motivation to fight back.

Head coach Mike Sullivan noted a lack of attention to detail ahead of the loss in Vancouver, but there clearly wasn’t an immediate fix.

The team didn’t look disciplined in Vancouver, taking four penalties and allowing the Canucks to score on a pair of them.

The Penguins managed accumulate more shots than the Canucks, but none of them seemed to be scoring threats until the final frame.

All around the Penguins need to find improvements, and find them quickly, and hopefully getting back to states can be a mental reset.

The trend of poor play in Canada stretched back for the Penguins as they lost their first road game of the season in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens.

With any luck, the Penguins get back on course as they re-enter the United States to take on the Seattle Kraken.

