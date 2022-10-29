Penguins Hope to Snap Losing Skid in Seattle

The Pittsburgh Penguins are faced with their first long losing streak of the year and they hope it's the only one they see.

It’s easier said than done, but the Pittsburgh Penguins need to find themselves winning games again.

The Penguins hope to close their first road trip of the year on a more positive note against the Seattle Kraken.

Currently riding a three-game losing streak, everyone in the locker room is aware of the situation and are looking for a turn around.

Both head coach Mike Sullivan and captain Sidney Crosby noted that the team needs to get off to better starts and be hard to play against for the full 60 minutes.

“It’s our job to figure out how to fix it,” Sullivan said. “We need everyone to take ownership of their own game.”

Crosby relayed a similar sentiment in improving as a team.

“We’ve just got to be more determined and find a way to be better.”

While the recent stretch of games has been a bad look for the team, there is still reason to be optimistic of the Penguins season.

For starters, it’s still extremely early in the season and there is plenty of runway to iron out the wrinkles.

The Penguins have only played eight games of and 82-game season and you can see the kind of drive many of the players are playing with.

One of the most notable players in every game has been Evgeni Malkin; whether he is producing on the score sheet or not he has been all over the ice and driving play.

In eight games, Malkin has a clean four goals and four assists for eight points.

Malkin expressed his confidence in the team despite there being some ugly play on the ice.

“It’s a long season. We need to support each other,” Malkin said. “If we do the right things and we win tomorrow, we are not in a bad position. We just want to win.”

There may be a lot of hockey to be played in the 2022-23 season, but the Penguins need to get back on track soon to gain momentum all year.

