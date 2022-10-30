Mike Sullivan Knows Penguins Will Be Better

It was a disappointing road trip for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Mike Sullivan is looking forward to growth from his team.

An early season slump is less than ideal for a Pittsburgh Penguins team looking to prove many doubters wrong.

The Penguins set off on their first road trip of the season and will return home with only one extra win from the run.

Despite currently riding a sloppy four-game losing streak, head coach Mike Sullivan is still confident in his team and their skillsets.

“I know we’re a good team,” Sullivan said. “We’ve shown an ability to be good, and we’re capable of better play.”

The fourth loss of the streak was definitely an improved outing from the Penguins; they stayed with the Seattle Kraken through a majority of the game and posted three extra shots in total.

The penalty killing personnel had been abysmal for the Penguins, but they managed to fend of the Kraken, putting up on the second game of the year without giving up a power play goal.

While the result wasn’t what the Penguins wanted, they have a surface to build off of now and hopefully a boost in confidence.

“We just got to make sure we turn our discouragement into determination,” Sullivan said. “And make sure we can continue to work at finding the solution.”

Two of the Pens next three games will come at home and there has to be hope that the change of venue brings some good fortune.

The Penguins have enjoyed their home cooking so far with a 3-0 record at PPG Paints Arena.

Coaches and players understand that it’s a long season, but wins must always be taken.

Sullivan thinks the Penguins are beginning to find the right path, and hopefully a few games at home with a healthy roster can do the trick.

“We just got to make sure we continue to stay with it.”

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker Return to Penguins Lineup

Penguins Hope to Snap Losing Skid in Seattle

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Kraken

Sidney Crosby, Mike Sullivan Say Penguins Struggling to Play 60 Minutes

Penguins Go 0-3 in Western Canada