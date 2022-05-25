More Details Released on Bryan Rust Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

It didn’t take too long for the Pittsburgh Penguins to start signing key free agents within the organization.

Bryan Rust was the first shoe to fall with a six-year deal worth $30.75 million ($5.125 million AAV).

The contract will carry Rust through the 2027-28 season and has been considered a great deal for both parties involved.

At first, it looked as if Penguins general manager Ron Hextall was able to make the signing without any clauses attached, possibly anchoring him to Pittsburgh.

CapFriendly gave an update to the Rust contract, however, that noted the deal will carry a full No Move clause for the first three years.

Most clauses like that are either tacked on at the end of a deal or a main stay from beginning to end.

The clause should be a non-factor for Hextall and the Penguins since those are the key years they want Rust around for.

As any player ages, it’s impossible to tell how well they will be able to perform.

If 30-year-old Rust begins to decline year after year, the Penguins will have nothing holding them back from shipping him off down the line.

Three years is becoming a focal point for the Penguins this offseason; that’s when Sidney Crosby’s contract expires, that’s rumored to be the length Evgeni Malkin wants in a new deal, and now that’s when the full No Move ends for Rust.

