Analyst Picks Penguins for Patrick Kane Trade

It’s early in the season, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are already being linked to one of the biggest trade targets of the year.

According to TSN analyst, Craig Button, the Penguins should be one of the teams targeting a trade for Patrick Kane.

Entering the final year of his contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, it seems very likely that Kane will be finishing the season with a different organization.

The Blackhawks are still in a rebuilding year and given the recent off-ice stories, there isn’t a light at the end of the tunnel, yet.

Kane’s agent, Pat Brisson (who is also Penguins captain Sidney Crosby’s agent) told the Athletic that there is no timeline on a possible trade, but will explore options at the “appropriate time.”

With the rumors beginning that Kane wants out of Chicago, analysts are ready to give their thoughts and predictions.

Button said on TSN that the Penguins should be a team of interest in the Eastern Conference.

“I think about the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Button said. “They’ve certainly struggled to get goals at the right time. He can certainly add to offensive prowess.”

Kane is no stranger to scoring goals or having success in the postseason; he is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and has scored 430 goals and 1,181 points in his 16-year career.

A former Hart Trophy winner as the NHL’s most valuable player, Kane has put up a first ballot Hall of Fame career.

If Kane does get moved via trade, it will take some serious acrobatics as his salary is one of the biggest in the league.

$10.5 million against the cap isn’t easy for any team to take on for nothing and the asking price from Chicago will likely be pretty high.

Button also listed the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers as teams who should show interest.

It seems like a long shot if the Penguins would be able to afford the elite goal scorer, but he would bring a new level to the team's offense.

