One of the Pittsburgh Penguins top prospects was stretched off of the ice after a freak hit.

The Pittsburgh Penguins AHL affiliate team, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins had a game called early following a brutal injury to one of their own players.

Late in the contest, Penguins prospect Filip Hallander appeared to hit his head off of the ice after a battle along the boards.

When Hallander hit the ice, players from both teams immediately called for medical help.

The game between the WBS Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers was not completed as Hallander was taken off on a stretcher.

The Checkers won the game by a score of 4-2 and there was 1:12 remaining at the time of the hit.

It’s not often a game gets called early due to an injury situation like this and the Penguins say they will provide updates on Hallander’s status as they become available.

Hallander has played three career games in the NHL with the Penguins and is yet to score a point.

UPDATE: The WBS Penguins announced that Hallander underwent testing and exams and was later released from the hospital.

Hallander has returned home to rest and WBS had no further information to release at this time.

