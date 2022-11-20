Penguins React to Evgeni Malkin Reaching 1,000 Games

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a big achievement to celebrate as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

When Evgeni Malkin hits the ice for the Penguins, it will be his 1,000th game played in the NHL.

Reaching that kind of number is no small accomplishment and Malkin will become only the second player in Penguins history to do it entirely with Pittsburgh.

Malkin’s longtime teammate and captain Sidney Crosby is the only other player to hit the milestone with Pittsburgh.

“It’s an awesome achievement,” Crosby said. “Given what he’s gone through to get to it, too.”

It hasn’t been an easy trek for Malkin as he has battled a number of injuries over the years, slowing down his games played number.

Malkin hasn’t played a complete season since he was 22-years-old in 2008-09; despite being 36, the wheels are still turning for him.

“A lot of guys might not have been playing at this point,” Crosby said. “Having to play through what he has. I think it’s an achievement in itself, but especially what he’s had to go through to get there.”

More than just a great player on the ice, Crosby believes that Malkin as a person is just as important to the team.

“It’s great, that energy that he brings,” Crosby said. “It’s unique. Superstar or not you always love having personalities like that on your team.”

Head coach Mike Sullivan has been Malkin’s boss for parts of eight seasons and there is a great deal of respect between the two.

“Geno’s a real competitive athlete,” Sullivan said. “He’s a generational talent in his own right. He’s been such a big part of our ability to win Stanley Cups in my tenure here.”

No matter what, Malkin brings a great level of drive and skill that Sullivan respects and sees the benefits of with every passing game.

“The fact that he’s approaching this milestone is a credit to his dedication to the game,” Sullivan said. “His passion for the sport. The willingness to put the work in and his overall talent level. He’s an elite player.”

Ever since being drafted by the Penguins in 2004, Malkin has been one of the most important Penguins in the organization.

Now, 1,000 games later, not much has changed; Malkin is still an important player and leader and is hopeful to bring Pittsburgh yet another championship.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Evgeni Malkin Set to Play in 1,000th Career Game

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Blackhawks

Mike Sullivan Says Penguins Are 'Making Progress' After Win Over Jets

Tristan Jarry Fully Bounces Back for Penguins with First Shutout of Season

Penguins Win Goaltending Battle in Winnipeg