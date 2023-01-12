Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday.

The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.

Fedun has two assists and has amassed 12 penalty minutes in 30 games this season with Wilkes-Barre and joins the NHL Club as they prepare for a back-to-back against two playoff teams this weekend.

Fedun has played in 127 NHL games between five organizations, scoring eight goals and 35 points in those contests. If he suits up this weekend, it will be his first game at the NHL level since joining the Penguins organization in 2021.

This recall puts further into question the status of the Penguins currently injured defensemen Kris Letang and Jeff Petry, who have missed five and 12 games respectively.

If Fedun joins the lineup, he will be the tenth different defenseman to play for the Penguins this season. The Penguins will practice at 11:00 AM today at PPG Paints Arena.

