Skip to main content

Penguins Recall Mark Friedman, Drew O'Connor, Move Jeff Petry to LTIR

The Pittsburgh Penguins moved Jeff Petry to LTIR with an upper-body injury, and called up Mark Friedman and Drew O'Connor.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

PITTSBURGH - Following their win over the Dallas Stars, the Pittsburgh Penguins made two recalls from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

It was announced that defenseman Mark Friedman and forward Drew O’Connor have been called up to the NHL Penguins roster.

Along with this move, defenseman Jeff Petry was placed on long-term injured reserve with the retroactive date of December 11.

Petry suffered an upper-body injury in the Penguins win against the Buffalo Sabres and said following the game that he felt fine and shouldn’t have any ill effects.

Despite the vote of confidence, Petry was not present during the morning skate ahead of a matchup against the Stars, and head coach Mike Sullivan said that Petry was being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

This is Friedman’s second call up of the season, but he did not play a game in his first stint, and is still looking for his 2022-23 NHL season debut.

O’Connor was also called up earlier in the season and played in three games without recording a point.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Playing with Passion, Unwillingness to Lose

Evgeni Malkin Extends Quiet Point Streak to Six Games with Penguins GWG

Two Penguins on Major Trophy Trajectory

P.O. Joseph's Confidence with Penguins Can't be Ignored

Tristan Jarry Continues Run of Dominance in Net for Penguins

USATSI_19358173_168388612_lowres (1)
News

Penguins Recall Mark Friedman, Drew O'Connor, Move Jeff Petry to LTIR

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19576555_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Playing with Passion, Unwillingness to Lose

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19614031_168388612_lowres
News

Evgeni Malkin Extends Quiet Point Streak to Six Games with Penguins GWG

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19520880_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Two Penguins on Major Trophy Trajectory

By Nicholas Brlansky
USATSI_19613185_168388612_lowres
News

P.O. Joseph's Confidence with Penguins Can't be Ignored

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19613569_168388612_lowres
News

Tristan Jarry Continues Run of Dominance in Net for Penguins

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19614052_168388612_lowres
News

Evgeni Malkin Scores Late to Give Penguins Victory in Playoff-Like Game

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19603316_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins to Make History, Wear LGBTQ+ Jerseys Before Stars Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19595523_168388612_lowres
News

Mike Sullivan Talks Importance of Penguins Winning Net-Front Battles Against Stars

By Nick Horwat