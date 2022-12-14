Penguins Recall Mark Friedman, Drew O'Connor, Move Jeff Petry to LTIR

The Pittsburgh Penguins moved Jeff Petry to LTIR with an upper-body injury, and called up Mark Friedman and Drew O'Connor.

PITTSBURGH - Following their win over the Dallas Stars, the Pittsburgh Penguins made two recalls from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

It was announced that defenseman Mark Friedman and forward Drew O’Connor have been called up to the NHL Penguins roster.

Along with this move, defenseman Jeff Petry was placed on long-term injured reserve with the retroactive date of December 11.

Petry suffered an upper-body injury in the Penguins win against the Buffalo Sabres and said following the game that he felt fine and shouldn’t have any ill effects.

Despite the vote of confidence, Petry was not present during the morning skate ahead of a matchup against the Stars, and head coach Mike Sullivan said that Petry was being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

This is Friedman’s second call up of the season, but he did not play a game in his first stint, and is still looking for his 2022-23 NHL season debut.

O’Connor was also called up earlier in the season and played in three games without recording a point.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Playing with Passion, Unwillingness to Lose

Evgeni Malkin Extends Quiet Point Streak to Six Games with Penguins GWG

Two Penguins on Major Trophy Trajectory

P.O. Joseph's Confidence with Penguins Can't be Ignored

Tristan Jarry Continues Run of Dominance in Net for Penguins