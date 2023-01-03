Penguins Recall Goalie Dustin Tokarski

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled Dustin Tokarski in the wake of Tristan Jarry's injury.

With the unknown status of Tristan Jarry still lingering, the Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Penguins also announced that Kris Letang’s status has been moved to non-roster while he is back home with family following the death of his father.

Tokarski is receiving this recall just a day after Jarry was forced out of the Winter Classic in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Casey DeSmith finished the game in goal and Mike Sullivan stated following the game that he had no update on Jarry.

At the age of 33, Tokarski is a hockey journeyman who has appeared in over 200 games in the AHL with 10 different teams.

With the WBS Penguins this season, Tokarski has played in 18 games with a record of 8-6-4 and a .926 save percentage.

Despite over 13 seasons in professional hockey, Tokarski has only appeared in 76 NHL games, picking up a record of 22-32-12.

Last season, Tokarski made a career-high 29 appearances with the Buffalo Sabres and went 10-12-5.

If Tokarski slots in for a game during this stint, the Penguins will become the sixth NHL team he has played with.

While we wait official word on Jarry’s status, this move suggests the Penguins may be without their starting goalie for at least a game or two.

