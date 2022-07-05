Penguins Re-Sign Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with goaltender Casey DeSmith that will carry an average annual value of $1.8 million. This signing comes at the heels of speculation about whether or not the Penguins could be interested in reuniting with Marc-Andre Fleury.

The undrafted New Hampshire native worked his way through the Penguins system, starting with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, before being signed to an NHL contract by the Penguins before the 2017-18 season.

DeSmith has been the Penguin's backup goaltender for the past three seasons, collecting 37 wins in 82 games. Last season started on a rough foot for DeSmith, who played just six games before the calendar turned to 2022.

In those outings, DeSmith was 2-3-1 with a .905 save percentage. His performance led to questions about his ability to back up Penguins starter Tristan Jarry, who started most of the games early in the season due to DeSmith's struggles.

The 30-year-old netminder was able to turn it around, finishing the season on a 9-3-4 run that saw him collect a .917 save percentage while averaging 2.40 goals against per game.

Due to the injury of Tristan Jarry, DeSmith made his Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 1 against the New York Rangers this past May. He made 48 saves on 51 shots before leaving the game due to a core muscle injury that would later require surgery. DeSmith has since returned to the ice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex to begin rehabbing his injury.

Casey DeSmith has a career record of 43-28-11 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.67 goals allowed average. With this signing, the Penguins have added to their goaltending options but have plenty of work to do before next season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Among Teams Interested in Marc-Andre Fleury

Kris Letang's New Penguins Contract Seems Imminent

Penguins Must Reinvent Brian Dumoulin Next Season

Penguins Could Reunite With Zach Aston-Reese

Ranking U.S. Born Pittsburgh Penguins