Penguins Re-Sign Evgeni Malkin to Four-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins get their seven-time All-Star back.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins officially have the squad back together. Despite reports that Evgeni Malkin was set to test free agency, the star forward is staying at PPG, signing a four-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh. 

Malkin's four-year deal totals $24.4 million, $6.1 million per season. The seven-time NHL All-Star rejoins Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang to finish off their careers with the Penguins. 

Malkin returns to Pittsburgh with two Art Ross Trophies (2009, '12) awarded to the NHL's regular-season scoring leader, one Hart Trophy (2012) awarded to the league MVP, one Ted Lindsay Award (2012) given to the "most outstanding player", one Calder Trophy (2007) awarded to the league's rookie of the year as well as one Conn Smythe Trophy (2009) given to the NHL's playoff MVP. 

"Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history," Penguins general manager Ron Hextall told the team site. "His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh."

