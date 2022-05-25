Penguins Re-Sign Taylor Fedun

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall is facing a busy offseason, and he is getting some of his work done early on. The Penguins have re-signed veteran defenseman Taylor Fedun to a two-year contract extension, paying Fedun $762K at the NHL level. The two-way contract runs through the 2023-24 season.

The Penguins originally signed Fedun last offseason to a one-year deal as a depth option for their defense core. Despite facing multiple injuries at the NHL level, Fedun never got the call and played the entirety of last season with the AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

Fedun was named captain of the Penguins back in October and served as a mentor to young defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Will Reilly. In 44 games with the minor league Penguins last season, Fedun scored five goals and 16 points.

Fedun is an NHL and AHL journeyman, playing for six different organizations over his 10-year professional career. He has played 127 games at the NHL level but spent his most successful seasons with the Dallas Stars between 2018 and 2020. Fedun played 81 NHL games with the Stars, where he scored 20 points and played a role in their 2020 run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The 33-year-old right-shot defenseman figures to remain as a depth option. The Penguins still having multiple defensemen ahead of Fedun on the depth chart, including Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Friedman. The Penguins still have many moves to make in the coming months but have locked up their minor league captain for the next two seasons.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Three Free Agents the Penguins Should Completely Avoid

Should Rickard Rakell Just be a Rental for Penguins?

Penguins GM Ron Hextall Expects More from Kasperi Kapanen Next Season

Penguins GM Calls Out Dirty Hits By Rangers in Playoff Series

Hextall Wants Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang to Retire Penguins

Penguins More Difficult Replacement, Letang or Malkin?

Who Could Follow Bryan Rust With Team-Friendly Deal

Bryan Rust Pushes Penguins to Re-Sign Malkin, Letang