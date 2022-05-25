Skip to main content

Penguins Re-Sign Taylor Fedun

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to build depth on the blue line by re-signing veteran defenseman Taylor Fedun.

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall is facing a busy offseason, and he is getting some of his work done early on. The Penguins have re-signed veteran defenseman Taylor Fedun to a two-year contract extension, paying Fedun $762K at the NHL level. The two-way contract runs through the 2023-24 season. 

The Penguins originally signed Fedun last offseason to a one-year deal as a depth option for their defense core. Despite facing multiple injuries at the NHL level, Fedun never got the call and played the entirety of last season with the AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. 

Fedun was named captain of the Penguins back in October and served as a mentor to young defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Will Reilly. In 44 games with the minor league Penguins last season, Fedun scored five goals and 16 points. 

Fedun is an NHL and AHL journeyman, playing for six different organizations over his 10-year professional career. He has played 127 games at the NHL level but spent his most successful seasons with the Dallas Stars between 2018 and 2020. Fedun played 81 NHL games with the Stars, where he scored 20 points and played a role in their 2020 run to the Stanley Cup Finals. 

The 33-year-old right-shot defenseman figures to remain as a depth option. The Penguins still having multiple defensemen ahead of Fedun on the depth chart, including Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Friedman. The Penguins still have many moves to make in the coming months but have locked up their minor league captain for the next two seasons. 

 Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Three Free Agents the Penguins Should Completely Avoid

Should Rickard Rakell Just be a Rental for Penguins?

Penguins GM Ron Hextall Expects More from Kasperi Kapanen Next Season

Penguins GM Calls Out Dirty Hits By Rangers in Playoff Series

Hextall Wants Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang to Retire Penguins

Penguins More Difficult Replacement, Letang or Malkin?

Who Could Follow Bryan Rust With Team-Friendly Deal

Bryan Rust Pushes Penguins to Re-Sign Malkin, Letang

Tags
terms:
Taylor FedunPittsburgh Penguins

cut
News

Penguins Re-Sign Taylor Fedun

By Nicholas Brlansky31 seconds ago
USATSI_18148301_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Three Free Agents the Penguins Should Completely Avoid

By Nick Horwat2 hours ago
USATSI_17977655_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Should Rickard Rakell Just Be a Rental?

By Nicholas BrlanskyMay 24, 2022
USATSI_18149644_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins GM Expects More from Kasperi Kapanen Next Season

By Nick HorwatMay 23, 2022
USATSI_18279373_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Penguins GM Calls Out Rangers' Intentional Hits During Playoff Series

By Noah StrackbeinMay 23, 2022
USATSI_17730335_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins in Contract Talks With Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

By Noah StrackbeinMay 23, 2022
USATSI_16141675_168388612_lowres
News

GM Ron Hextall Wants Malkin, Letang to Retire Penguins

By Noah StrackbeinMay 23, 2022
USATSI_18091173_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Insider Believes Penguins Have Room for Letang, Malkin, But Not Depth

By Noah StrackbeinMay 23, 2022
2022-23 (1)
Podcasts

Six More Years of Bryan Rust, And What It Means for Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick HorwatMay 23, 2022