Report: Penguins GM Ron Hextall Already on Hot Seat

The Pittsburgh Penguins could already be looking to move on from their GM.

On November 29, 2021, it was announced that the Pittsburgh Penguins were being purchased by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to take over as the majority ownership group.

The move was made official on New Years Eve, just before the calendar turned to 2022.

Ever since then, speculation has become rampant about what is going to happen to the Penguins organization both on and off the ice this offseason.

The offseason is now upon us; the Penguins lost in the first round again and the discussion about who is staying and who is leaving has started.

There are already reports that two of the biggest names in franchise history, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, have been given insultingly low offers.

Beyond the product on the ice, however, insiders have begun spinning speculation that Penguins general manager Ron Hextall might be on the hot seat.

The morning after the Penguins’ Game 7 loss to the New York Rangers, Jeff Hathhorn said on 93.7 The Fan Morning Show that ownership is looking at areas the team can be improved and that includes Hextall.

“I think they’re evaluating Hextall,” Hathhorn said. “There’s not 100% confidence that’s the right choice.”

Hathhorne gave that statement to The Fan in the morning, but was later backed up by insider Rob Rossi.

According to Rossi, FSG has been conducting a thorough review of the entire organization.

Nothing is certain, but he doesn’t expect president of hockey operation Brian Burke to return next season and Hextall could be on the chopping block, as well.

It may have been a decision from Hextall that cost the Penguins their first round series; Sidney Crosby passed a concussion test prior to Game 6, but was told by the team he would not be playing.

Rossi said that this is a decision most likely to be made by the general manager.

FSG is not afraid to flex their muscles and build their own winner in Pittsburgh. If that means certain people have to go, so be it.

The evidence was there when longtime CEO David Morehouse retired; another high ranking position that FSG will fill themselves.

Hextall and Burke were hired by the former regime, and FSG wants their people making the decisions.

“Any time an ownership group spends $900 million to buy a team,” Rossi said on The Fan, “they’re going to want their own people.”

