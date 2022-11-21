Insider Says Penguins' GM Ron Hextall 'Looking Around' At Trades

The Pittsburgh Penguins are far from perfect and there might be a move on the horizon.

It may be early in the season still, but that shouldn’t stop the Pittsburgh Penguins from already getting their names pushed around in the trade market.

According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall is supposedly working the phones for a deal.

“Ron Hextall hates trade rumors and I don’t feel like being beaten up by Hextall,” Friedman said. “But I have heard he is looking into things.”

Now, that doesn’t exactly mean a move is going to be made right away, nor does it mean Hextall is unhappy with his team, but the feelers are being sent out.

Who could the Penguins be looking to offload via trade? The easy answers are Kasperi Kapanen and Brian Dumoulin, but who is willing to take those contracts on for lack of production?

“I think they’re just looking around,” Friedman said. “Hextall is trying to figure out what’s out there.”

Maybe it’s a little too soon to be having real trade discussions, but it’s good to hear that Hextall is looking into his possibilities.

The Penguins are far from perfect and a change in player personnel might be beneficial.

There are certainly players on the Penguins who might do better with a change of scenery.

Kapanen and Dumoulin come into mind, but again those contract and poor performance get in the way.

What kind of player could Hextall be looking to add? Is he looking into a move purely to open up cap space? Maybe the bottom six gets a boost with some fresh blood.

Regardless, there is still time for Hextall to study around and get a feel for what is best for the Penguins.

