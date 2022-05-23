Penguins GM Wants More from Kasperi Kapanen Next Season

Skip to main content

Penguins GM Ron Hextall Wants More from Kasperi Kapanen Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward knows he had a disappointing season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have plenty of free agency decisions that need to be made in the summer of 2022.

The front office already got the ball rolling with a new contract for forward Bryan Rust, but there are still multiple key free agents that require new deals.

Upcoming restricted free agent Kasperi Kapanen is one of those players.

To keep things simple, Kapanen was a disappointment during the 2021-22 season; In 79 games, he scored 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points.

Those numbers are far below what was expected of him for a year he was expected to become a breakout star.

The poor play from Kapanen forced many to suggest that he should be traded out of Pittsburgh at the deadline.

In his end of season press conference, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said everyone expects more from Kapanen next season.

On the surface, it seems like Kapanen will remain in Pittsburgh for at least another season.

Being an upcoming RFA, the Penguins have to make some sort of qualifying offer to Kapanen.

Given the dreadful season he just turned in, the Penguins should be able to re-sign Kapanen at a discount.

With Hextall’s verbiage of “next season,” he and the organization plan on bringing the Finnish forward back for at least another year.

If Kapanen does return, he will have to outperform what he did in 2021-22.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins GM Calls Out Dirty Hits By Rangers in Playoff Series

Penguins in Contract Talks With Malkin, Letang

Hextall Wants Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang to Retire Penguins

Insider Believes Pens Have Room for Malkin, Letang, But Not Depth

Penguins More Difficult Replacement, Letang or Malkin?

Who Could Follow Bryan Rust With Team-Friendly Deal

Bryan Rust Pushes Penguins to Re-Sign Malkin, Letang

USATSI_18149644_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins GM Wants More from Kasperi Kapanen Next Season

By Nick Horwat1 minute ago
USATSI_18279373_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Penguins GM Calls Out Rangers' Intentional Hits During Playoff Series

By Noah Strackbein48 minutes ago
USATSI_17730335_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins in Contract Talks With Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_16141675_168388612_lowres
News

GM Ron Hextall Wants Malkin, Letang to Retire Penguins

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18091173_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Insider Believes Penguins Have Room for Letang, Malkin, But Not Depth

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
2022-23 (1)
Podcasts

Six More Years of Bryan Rust, And What It Means for Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat4 hours ago
USATSI_18279310_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Salary Cap Situation, Money Left for Each Position

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
USATSI_15658826_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Most Difficult Replacement: Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang?

By Jacob Punturi10 hours ago
USATSI_17976825_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Bryan Rust Signed a Team-Friendly Deal, Who Could Be Next?

By Nicholas Brlansky10 hours ago