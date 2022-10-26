Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins

It took a few injuries, but the Pittsburgh Penguins 2019 first round draft pick will make his NHL debut.

After a few years of being one of the top prospects in the Pittsburgh Penguins system, Sam Poulin is set to make his NHL debut.

The Penguins announced that Poulin will be in the NHL lineup for the first time in regular season play against the Calgary Flames.

Poulin was recently called up alongside Drake Caggiula as the Penguins await the return of multiple forwards from injuries.

While originally called up thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker has recently been listed as day-to-day with an injury.

Thanks to a third forward going down, the door has officially opened for Poulin to make his debut.

“We’re excited to watch him play,” head coach Mike Sullivan said.

Since being drafted in the first round by the Penguins in 2019, Poulin has seen ups and downs as a top level prospect in the organization.

Poulin made his professional hockey debut in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season and played in 72 games.

While normally a winger, Poulin moved to the center position and it turned his game around; in the 72 games, he scored 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points.

Poulin had himself an impressive rookie and NHL training camp heading into the 2022-23 season with the Penguins.

The momentum continued into the preseason where he continued to impress the Penguins front office.

Sullivan says that Poulin is more than deserving of the opportunity being given to him.

“We expect Sam to do what he does best and bring his game,” Sullivan said. “He’s a good player, he has really developed.”

The time for impressions are over as Poulin takes the rookie lap and gets his first opportunity at showing what he can do in the NHL.

