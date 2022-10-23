Penguins call-up Sam Poulin, Drake Caggiula from AHL

Early season injuries have forced the Pittsburgh Penguins to call up two forwards from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins made several roster moves to help fill out their roster. The Penguins called up veteran depth forward Drake Caggiula and prospect Sam Poulin.

With injuries to forwards and Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger, the Penguins were forced to play with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen in their most recent contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets. In order to make room for these two, the Penguins placed Teddy Blueger on long-term injured reserve.

Blueger's move to LTIR is retroactive to October 11, meaning the soonest he can return is November 5.

What They Bring

Many thought Poulin would get a shot with the Penguins NHL lineup to start the season. He built off of his first professional season with an impressive preseason and earned his way to the first forward promoted due to injuries. Poulin has appeared in four games so far for the AHL Penguins. He has registered one goal, and has been centering the team’s second line.

With Blueger appearing to be out for an unknown amount of time, Poulin may finally get an extended look. Poulin has transitioned into a center since turning pro, but he has experience on the wings and can play all three forward positions. His utility could make him a valuable addition to the bottom six in Blueger’s absence.

Coming up alongside Poulin is seven-year veteran journeyman Caggiula. Known for being a hardworking depth forward, he has a career high of 13 goals and can provide some scoring from the fourth line. Given head coach Mike Sullivan’s propensity for veteran players, Caggiula is likely to get the first opportunity for playing time.

The Penguins will get one of Caggiula or Poulin into the mix immediately. The road trip for Pittsburgh continues into western Canada, as the Penguins meet the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames on back-to-back nights.

