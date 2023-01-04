Penguins Show Support for Pittsburgh Native Damar Hamlin

The Pittsburgh Penguins join in much of the sports world in supporting Damar Hamlin.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have joined in supporting Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game on Monday night.

As much of the sports world is doing, the Penguins have showed their support by lighting screens inside PPG Paints with the words ‘Pray for Damar’ with his No. 3 in Bills’ red and blue.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals’ Tee Higgins and was resuscitated on the field before being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is still in the ICU.

The Bengals and Bills did not complete their game on Monday night.

The news has hit a little closer to home for Pittsburghers as Hamlin is a native of the area; he attended Central Catholic High School and played football at the University of Pittsburgh.

The 24-year-old McKees Rocks native has been the center of the sports world since collapsing during Monday Night Football.

Sports fans have turned their focus to the health and safety of Hamlin after being at the center of one of the most frightening moments ever witnessed on a football field.

