Penguins Hope to Continue Shutting Down Maple Leafs Offense

The Pittsburgh Penguins know the challenge they have ahead of them and they look to keep shutting down a top league offense.

For the second time in just four days, the Pittsburgh Penguins are set to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This time the game takes place in Pittsburgh and the Penguins are looking to continue their trend away from the recent seven-game losing streak.

With points in three straight contests, the Penguins are familiar with the challenges that meet them in their rematch with the Leafs.

“One of their strengths is their transition game,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “They’ve got one of the best quick strike offenses in the league.”

In their last meeting, the Penguins held the Maple Leafs to just four shots on goal in an important third period.

The Leafs tried to utilize their lethal attack during that period but couldn’t break past a suffocating Penguins defense.

“I thought our guys made good decisions as far as some of the subtleties of the game,” Sullivan said. “Like line changes, for example, where we didn’t leave ourselves vulnerable to get caught in a transition.”

While it was the little things that Sullivan sees as a key to the Penguins success, the players will also look to shut down any offense the Maple Leafs may show.

“We controlled their transition in the neutral zone,” Jeff Petry said. “We managed the puck better. I think that’s going to be important. They’re a team that thrives on their transition game.”

While William Nylander picked up a power play goal, the Penguins defense did a good job of shutting down the Maple Leafs offensive core.

Mitch Marner grabbed as assist on the Nylander goal, but Auston Matthews and John Tavares were both blanked from the score sheet.

It might be hard to believe, but Matthews has historically struggled against the Penguins; in 14 games he only has eight points (4G-4A).

“You got to be aware of who’s on the ice,” Petry said. “They’re team as a whole transitions the puck well. Our puck management and transition through the neutral zone is going to be important.”

The Maple Leafs have one of the best offenses in the NHL, but the Penguins know how to shut them down and will look to continue that trend.





