Sidney Crosby's Agent Chimes in on Game 7 Status

The Pittsburgh Penguins are being cautious about the injury.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have left Sidney Crosby as a game-time decision for Game 7 against the New York Rangers. According to reports, the forward doesn't have a concussion, but his agent says it is a head injury.

Crosby left in the second period of Game 5 after a vicious hit to the head. He did not return or play in Game 6, but was a participant in practice for two days for the Penguins.

His agent, Pat Brisson, told ESPN's Emily Kaplan that they are taking the matter seriously, and that a doctor will have final say on his status for Game 7.

"The word concussion can be used loosely but head injuries are very serious," Brisson told Kaplan. "The Penguins are being careful and smart about this. Most important is Sidney's well being as a person. Final decision [tonight] will be made by the doctor."

Crosby and Tristan Jarry are trending towards playing, but this leaves the feeling very suspenseful as we approach puck drop.

