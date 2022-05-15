Skip to main content

Sidney Crosby's Agent Chimes in on Game 7 Status

The Pittsburgh Penguins are being cautious about the injury.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have left Sidney Crosby as a game-time decision for Game 7 against the New York Rangers. According to reports, the forward doesn't have a concussion, but his agent says it is a head injury. 

Crosby left in the second period of Game 5 after a vicious hit to the head. He did not return or play in Game 6, but was a participant in practice for two days for the Penguins. 

His agent, Pat Brisson, told ESPN's Emily Kaplan that they are taking the matter seriously, and that a doctor will have final say on his status for Game 7.

"The word concussion can be used loosely but head injuries are very serious," Brisson told Kaplan. "The Penguins are being careful and smart about this. Most important is Sidney's well being as a person. Final decision [tonight] will be made by the doctor."

Crosby and Tristan Jarry are trending towards playing, but this leaves the feeling very suspenseful as we approach puck drop. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

More Details Emerge on Sidney Crosby Injury

Penguins 3 Keys to Victory in Game 7 vs. Rangers

Mike Sullivan Will Not Name Penguins Game 7 Goalie

Penguins Might Get Crosby, Jarry Back for Game 7

Penguins Need Tristan Jarry More Than Sidney Crosby

Penguins Need to Start Tristan Jarry in Game 7

Penguins Problems Are Fixable for Game 7

Tags
terms:
PenguinsSidney CrosbyPittsburgh Penguins

USATSI_18099742_168388034_lowres
News

Sidney Crosby's Agent Chimes in on Game 7 Status

By Noah Strackbein2 minutes ago
cut
News

Penguins Assistant Coach Mike Vellucci Enters COVID Protocol Prior to Game 7

By Noah Strackbein12 minutes ago
USATSI_18146629_168388034_lowres
News

More Details Emerge on Sidney Crosby Injury

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_18247714_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins 3 Keys to Victory in Game 7 vs. Rangers

By Nicholas Brlansky4 hours ago
USATSI_18118669_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Sullivan Will Not Name Penguins Game 7 Goalie

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_17296033_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Might Get Tristan Jarry, Sidney Crosby Back for Game 7

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_17458568_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Penguins Need Tristan Jarry More Than Sidney Crosby in Game 7

By Nick Horwat8 hours ago
USATSI_18118494_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Need to Start Tristan Jarry in Game 7

By Nick Horwat8 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (50)
News

Mike Sullivan Leaves Door Open for Crosby, Jarry and Rakell in Game 7

By Noah StrackbeinMay 14, 2022