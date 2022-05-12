Sidney Crosby Leaves Game 5 After High Hit
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby made a surprise exit during the second period of Game 5 against the New York Rangers. With roughly three minutes remaining the period, he headed back to the locker room. According to reports, he had a trainer follow him through the tunnel.
Crosby exited after taking a high hit from Jacob Trouba. There is still no sign of return and the Penguins have Evgeni Malik skating with the top-line wingers.
Heading into Game 5, Crosby's nine points were the second-most by any player in a series.
The Penguins are already without Tristan Jarry, Brian Dumoulin and Rickard Rakell this series.
This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
