Sidney Crosby Leaves Game 5 After High Hit

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain took a high hit in the second period.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby made a surprise exit during the second period of Game 5 against the New York Rangers. With roughly three minutes remaining the period, he headed back to the locker room. According to reports, he had a trainer follow him through the tunnel.

Crosby exited after taking a high hit from Jacob Trouba. There is still no sign of return and the Penguins have Evgeni Malik skating with the top-line wingers.

Heading into Game 5, Crosby's nine points were the second-most by any player in a series.

The Penguins are already without Tristan Jarry, Brian Dumoulin and Rickard Rakell this series.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

