Sidney Crosby Passes Adam Oates on All-Time Points List

It was a tough defeat for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Sidney Crosby knocked out a couple of milestones along the way.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their fifth straight game after blowing a three goal lead to the Boston Bruins in overtime.

While it was a disappointing loss for the Penguins, Sidney Crosby said that it wasn’t all bad and that some things did go their way.

The team just couldn’t finish the game on top and let play slip in the Bruins direction.

“We did a lot of good things,” Crosby said. “Got to find a way to close it out.”

While the Penguins did control the pace of play for a good portion of the game, it all started 30 seconds in when Crosby scored the games opening goal.

Crosby notched a pair of milestones with his tally; he became the sole leader in goals within a game’s opening minute with 14, and he passed Adam Oates on the all-time points list.

Hall of Famer Mark Messier previously held the record for opening-minute goals with 13 in his 25-year career.

With at least three years left in the league, Crosby has an opportunity to push the record to new heights.

Crosby also continues to climb the all-time points list; his goal against the Bruins was his 1,421st point in the NHL, finally passing Oates for sole possession of 18th in league history.

Prior to the game against the Bruins, Crosby had been held from the score sheet in three consecutive contests.

Finally breaking through for a goal, Crosby moves up in the rankings and hold a stat line of 522 goals, 899 assists, and 1,421 points.

Crosby still needs just one assist to become the 20th player in NHL history to reach 900 assists.

