Sidney Crosby Passes Bryan Trottier on All-Time Points List

No matter the wins or losses for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby will always produce.

PITTSBURGH - Despite another losing effort from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby continues to climb the ladders of history.

In a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Crosby scored an unassisted goal that recorded career point No. 1,426.

It was a patented backhand shot from Crosby off of a Maple Leafs giveaway that helped him push past Bryan Trottier for sole possession of 17th all-time in points.

Not only is Trottier and all-time great, but he also recoreded some of his points in a Penguins sweater.

From 1990 to 1994, with a year off for the 1992-93 season, Trottier played in 156 games with the Penguins and scored 72 points (24G-48A).

Regardless of how good or bad the Penguins, or even Crosby’s line has been playing, the captain always finds a way to continuously produce.

In 16 games this season, Crosby has 17 points, good for a tie of the team lead with Evgeni Malkin.

Crosby has been passing names on the all-time list all season as his 17 points have pushed him over Adam Oates (1,420), Doug Gilmour (1,414), and Dale Hawerchuk (1,409).

With a lot of hockey left to play in the 2022-23 season, Crosby is likely to climb a little higher.

Teemu Selanne (1,457) and Stan Mikita (1,467) are names that are within reasonable reach, but may take a little time to get to.

Crosby continues to carve out his Hall of Fame legacy and there are no signs of slowing him down.

His teammates may see struggles, but Crosby is a determined player who always has his sights set on winning.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!



Teddy Blueger Back in Lineup, P.O. Joseph, Kasperi Kapanen Out

Starting Casey DeSmith is a Smart Move for Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins React to Playing Against Matt Murray

Ranking the Penguins Reverse Retro 2.0 Jersey

Penguins Hope to Continue Shutting Down Maple Leafs Offense