Penguins Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski

The Pittsburgh Penguins add to their goaltending depth on free agency day.

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski has signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins to a one-year contract worth $775k. Making his debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2009, Tokarski has bounced between the NHL and the AHL for the past 13 seasons and will slot in as the Penguin's third-string goaltender next season.

Tokarski played in the Penguins organization during the 2019-20 season, where he spent the entire year with the AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. In 18 games that season, Tokarski had a 9-5-2 record with 1.97 goals allowed on average. His new contract is a one-way deal meaning he will make the same amount of money at both the NHL and AHL levels. 

The 32-year-old netminder has spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres organization, where he played 42 games at the NHL level, finishing with a 12-20-7 record.

This signing coincides with cult hero goalie Louis Domingue leaving the Penguins organization after one season and signing with the New York Rangers for two years. Domingue played in only two regular season games last season but became the starter in the playoffs due to injuries to Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith. 

In six playoff games, Domingue went 3-3 with 3.65 goals allowed average and a .898 save percentage. 

The six-foot-tall goalie will slot in as the veteran starter in Wilkes-Barre, splitting time with prospects Joel Blomqvist and Filip Lindberg. Tokarski has played 439 games of professional hockey, including 76 at the NHL level, with a career save percentage of .902. The Penguins have had a rotating door of veteran third-string goalies since the departure of Matt Murray in 2020 that includes Domingue, Maxime Legace, and now Dustin Tokarski.

