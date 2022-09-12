Multiple Former Penguins Sign PTOs Across NHL

A number of former Pittsburgh Penguins hope to land on new teams with signings of professional tryout offers.

Training camps across the NHL are on the horizon and multiple former Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping to find new teams as they take on professional tryout offers (PTO).

Former Penguins who left their own mark on the teams’ history, hope to earn new roles with new squads through the offers.

Nathan Beaulieu didn’t play a single game with the Penguins, but was around enough to appear in the team photo for the 2021-22 season.

Outside of the photo and being a depth option on the blue line, Beaulieu’s presence was almost non-existent.

The Penguins traded a conditional seventh round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for Beaulieu, and the condition wasn’t even met.

Beaulieu has signed a PTO with the Anaheim Ducks where he can join a blue line already stacked with John Klingberg, Jamie Drysdale, and the recently signed Dmitry Kulikov.

With the Penguins, Zach Aston-Reese became an analytical darling as one of the best defensive forwards in the NHL.

Aston-Reese may not possess the greatest scoring touch, but he should be able to earn a spot as a depth option for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Given the top tier analytics Aston-Reese produced on a regular basis, it’s a little surprising that he has to work with a PTO.

In 69 games last season between Pittsburgh and the Ducks, Aston-Reese scored 15 points (5-10).

Scott Harrington played a small role on the ice with the Penguins, appearing in only 10 games in 2014-15.

The blue liner is most known around Pittsburgh for being a piece of the trade that brought Phil Kessel to the team.

Harrington spent the last six years with the Columbus Blue Jackets and most recently signed a PTO with the San Jose Sharks.

When James Neal played with the Penguins, he was an All-Star caliber goal scorer, collecting 89 in his 199 games in Pittsburgh.

As Neal aged in his post-Pittsburgh days, he has experienced a steady decline in ability and has struggled to remain on an NHL roster.

In 2021-22, Neal split time between the NHL’s St. Louis Blues and their AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds.

Neal still has a chance at retaining an NHL role as he signed a PTO with the Blue Jackets.

PTO season is in full swing across the league and the Penguins have their finger prints all over some key names that are hopeful for a new role.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

PTO Season in Full Swing for the Penguins

Three Players Penguins Should Still Invite to Training Camp

Sam Poulin Represents Penguins at NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Six Penguins with the Most to Prove this Season

CM Punk Slams Penguins in AEW Rant

Mike Sullivan Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with the Penguins