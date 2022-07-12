Skip to main content

Penguins Re-Sign Rickard Rakell to Six-Year Contract

Rickard Rakell has re-signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins for six-years, $5 million AAV

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed another key free agent prior to the opening of NHL free agency.

It is being reported that the Penguins have signed Rickard Rakell to a six-year contract extension.

The contract carries an average annual value of $5 million and will expire after the 2027-28 season.

The Penguins acquired Rakell just before the NHL Trade Deadline in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks that shipped Zach Aston-Reese out of Pittsburgh.

In his 19 games with the Penguins, Rakell scored 13 points (4-9) and found what looked to be great chemistry with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.

The deal to keep Rakell around comes on the heels of news that veteran Evgeni Malkin will be testing the waters of free agency.

Following the signing of Rakell, the Penguins are down to just over $10 million in cap space with multiple roster positions still to fill.

A new second line center may be in the cards with a possible Malkin departure in the near future.

The Penguins are still looking to send off one of their higher paid defenders to free up more cap space.

On the surface, bringing Rakell back into the fold is a smart move; he was productive on the first line and has upside in the short term.

A move or two more to free up cap space and sign another high level forward and the Penguins could be a dangerous team again.

