Penguins Playing with Passion, Unwillingness to Lose

A lot has gotten in the path of the Pittsburgh Penguins this season, but they've played through it all and come out on top.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins extended their winning streak to six games after a close victory over the Dallas Stars, but the wins haven’t been easy.

In some of the games, the Penguins got off to a rocky start, others forced them to play from behind, and quite a few of them came without a leader who was recovering from a stroke.

Goalie Tristan Jarry put it best following the win over the Stars, in saying the locker room is playing as a cohesive unit.

“I think we’re playing a good team game,” Jarry said. “We’re playing right to the end and I think guys are doing a great job of coming together.”

Jarry went on to mention that through the ups and downs of the season, the Penguins have been working together to improve.

“When something happens, whether it’s good or bad, we’re all coming together,” Jarry said. “The comradery in the room is great.”

The Penguins have seen plenty of good and bad this season and the morale around the team never seemed to dip.

Even through Kris Letang suffering a stroke, or a seven-game losing streak, the Penguins always looked forward to getting better.

Now, they’re one of the hottest teams in the NHL with an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games.

While guys like Jarry and Sidney Crosby are leading the way, the contributions are coming from all over the lineup.

Brock McGinn has eight goals on the year, P.O. Joseph is playing with mass amounts of confidence, even Kasperi Kapanen has started to find some steadiness.

The penalty kill is showing no signs of slowing down while the power play has converted in six straight games.

On multiple occasions over their successful run, the Penguins have fallen victim to giving up an early goal; they’ve found ways to battle back every time.

“It’s hard when we give up a goal in the first minute of the game,” Jarry said. “Being able to rally. We didn’t get discouraged. I think the guys did a great job.”

The Penguins have been through a lot already this season and it’s not even January; for the oldest team in the league, it’s astonishing they’re still playing at a top level.

