Teddy Blueger Not Traveling with Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have gone without Teddy Blueger since training camp and he will continue to miss time.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are hitting the road for the first time in the 2022-23 season and they will continue to be without Teddy Blueger.

The Penguins came out as big victors in their first two contests and have been missing one of their top defensive forwards.

Blueger suffered an injury in the midst of training camp and has slowly been making progress.

Despite the progress, head coach Mike Sullivan says that Blueger will not be with the team as they cross the boarder to take on the Montreal Canadiens.

“Teddy will not travel with us to Montreal,” Sullivan said. “His status remains the same.”

Blueger has been held from game play due to an upper-body injury; he has regularly skated before practices with skills coach Ty Hennes and is no longer wearing a non-contact jersey.

The Penguins head to Montreal to take on the Canadiens but will return home for a game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Without Blueger, the Penguins depth at the forward position started off rocky, but has slowly began to find its legs.

The penalty kill has been improving and Sullivan has displayed his faith in the current fourth line setup.

The second Blueger returns to the lineup, it is expected that the fourth line and penalty kill will excel to another level.

