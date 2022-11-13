Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry Says He's Dealing with 'Physical Issues'

A nagging injury has forced Tristan Jarry to under-perform as the starting goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

2022-23 is supposed to be an important year for the Pittsburgh Penguins and their starting goalie, Tristan Jarry.

Through his last five outings, however, Jarry hasn’t been able to record a win for the Penguins, but there may be a reason.

Following another overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens, Jarry said that he’s been dealing with an injury that may be disrupting his play.

“I’ve been dealing with some physical issues,” Jarry said. “That’s obviously affected my playing. Just trying to get back to 100% healthy and trying to do everything I can.”

Careful not to give more details, Jarry opened up said that a nagging ailment can be contributed to his recent setbacks in net.

In his last give games, Jarry has gone 0-3-2 and given up 24 goals, plummeting his other statistics on the year.

While Jarry’s injury is unclear, it explains the recent uptick in games played by Casey DeSmith.

It was DeSmith that backstopped the Penguins to two straight wins pulling them out of their seven-game skid.

Now well into a skid of his own, there is at least a little insight on what is going on with Jarry recently.

This new development is going raise a number of questions, but the fact Jarry is playing and not being placed on injured reserve is at least a positive.

It's also unclear what the exact is ailing him; the last injury Jarry had of note was the lower-body one that held him from six of the seven playoff games played by the Pens.

Jarry later revealed that if the Penguins would have won Game 7, he would have gone back on the shelf to continue to heal.

The Penguins are confident in Jarry’ abilities as a starting goalie and expect him to perform at the top of his game.

In the final year of his deal Jarry will hope for a speedy recovery to full health and an even faster turn around in overall play.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Start Tristan Jarry Looking to Snap Personal Losing Streak

Jake Guentzel Dominating as Penguins Top Goal Scorer

Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker Becoming Penguins Best Forward Duo

Sidney Crosby Enters Montreal Seeking Unexpected Revenge

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Canadiens