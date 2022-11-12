Skip to main content

Penguins Start Tristan Jarry Looking to Snap Personal Losing Streak

Mike Sullivan is putting his faith into Tristan Jarry as the starting goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they travel to Montreal.
The Pittsburgh Penguins may have snapped their long losing streak, but they did it with Casey DeSmith in net.

Starting goalie Tristan Jarry is riding his own four game losing streak, and will have a chance to turn the tides as he starts for the Penguins in Montreal.

It's a back-to-back situation for the Penguins so the move to switch goalies isn't a big surprise, but DeSmith had a strong two outings.

Head coach Mike Sullivan gave DeSmith two straight starts against the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs, both resulting in wins.

With the Penguins slump as a team kicked, it’s time for their starting goalie to find the right path.

In his last four starts, Jarry has struggled keeping the puck out of the net at the right times, giving up 19 goals all in losing efforts.

Jarry’s last four games have been so unappealing to the numbers that his save percentage on the season dropped from .941 to .903.

With a Penguins team looking to build momentum off of their last two wins, now is the perfect time for Jarry to reclaim the net and come up with a big win of his own.

If Jarry has any plans of making a good amount of money with his next contract, he’ll want to get back to his early season form.

Penguins Start Tristan Jarry Looking to Snap Personal Losing Streak

