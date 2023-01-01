Penguins Focused On Two Points at Winter Classic

The Winter Classic is a special event, but the Pittsburgh Penguins have a game to worry about.

The annual Winter Classic may be one of the biggest events on the NHL’s calendar, but the Pittsburgh Penguins arrive in Boston looking to break their four-game skid.

While the Penguins will take in the special moments that come with playing a hockey game at the oldest baseball stadium in the country, there is still work to be done.

“This is a lifetime experience for our guys,” Mike Sullivan said. “We need to see that for what it is, and embrace that moment and enjoy that moment. We also need to understand there’s business at hand.”

The Penguins have gone 1-3-2 in their last six games and are still searching for a win coming out of the Christmas break.

“We got to get back in the win column,” Bryan Rust said. “It’s a special game… but we got to try and come out and be worried about winning.”

With the NHL continuing to add outdoor games to their yearly schedule, a good chunk of the Penguins locker room has had this sort of experience before.

Assuming Tristan Jarry is given the start against the Boston Bruins, it will be his first appearance on an outdoor rink.

While that’s a special moment for his career, Jarry is locking in on finding a victory.

“It’s two points. It’s another game that we can trend in the right direction,” Jarry said. “It’s another step that we can take. I think it’s a game that we have to focus on.”

Everyone in the room can agree; it’s a big event and you want to soak in the atmosphere, but it’s also a sanctioned game and the Penguins are searching for a turnaround.

The Penguins haven’t looked particularly strong in their last three outings; losing 5-1, blowing a 4-0 lead, and failing to score on numerous power play opportunities.

“There’s two points on the line,” Sullivan said. “When that puck drops we need to be ready to play.”

The Penguins look to not only start 2023 on the right foot, but take advantage of a massive event that can put them back on the right track.

