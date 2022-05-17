Skip to main content

Rickard Rakell Hopes to Stay With Penguins

Rickard Rakell wants his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins to continue.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins made a move with the Anaheim Ducks to acquire Rickard Rakell during the 2021-2022 season. After sending two players and a second-round pick, Pittsburgh got a forward that added four goals and nine assists to their total. 

Now, they must decide if a future with the Penguins is something they can make happen for the 29-year-old. 

Speaking at locker clean out day, Rakell expressed that he hopes to land a new deal with Pittsburgh. 

"It was a great experience for me," Rakell told media. "I've learned a lot from a lot of players and coaches here. This team has a lot of potential. This is definitely a place I would like to come back to - where I think I can take my game to the next level."

Rakell left during the first game of the opening round series with the New York Rangers, and did not return until Game 7. He is one of many big name free agents, including Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang who are looking for new contracts.

"I know this organization has a lot of free agents to take care of," Rakell said. "From my standpoint, I'm just going to see what happens. I haven't put that much thought into it yet. ... But like I said, this is a team and a place I really want to come back to."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Ron Hextall Already on Hot Seat With Penguins

Sidney Crosby Tried to Play Game 6, But Penguins Said No

Report: Penguins Offered Low-Ball Contracts to Letang, Malkin

What Went Right, What Went Wrong for Penguins vs. Rangers

Penguins Face Most Difficult Offseason of Sidney Crosby Era

Tags
terms:
Rickard RakellPittsburgh PenguinsPenguins

USATSI_17950399_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Rickard Rakell Hopes to Stay With Penguins

By Noah Strackbein1 minute ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (55)
News

Report: Penguins GM Ron Hextall Already on Hot Seat

By Nick Horwat19 minutes ago
USATSI_18279373_168388034_lowres
News

Sidney Crosby Tried Playing in Game 6, But Penguins Said No

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_18236165_168388612_lowres
News

What Went Right, What Went Wrong for Penguins vs. Rangers

By Nick Horwat3 hours ago
USATSI_18247707_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Jake Guentzel's Playoff Performance Eases Blow of Penguins Offseason

By Nicholas Brlansky3 hours ago
USATSI_16141675_168388612_lowres
News

Report: Penguins Offered Low-Ball Contracts to Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin

By Nick Horwat15 hours ago
USATSI_17784008_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Brian Boyle Undergoes Knee Surgery

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_18278431_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Face Most Difficult Offseason in Sidney Crosby Era

By Jacob PunturiMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18278698_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Praise Effort Despite Series Loss

By Noah StrackbeinMay 16, 2022