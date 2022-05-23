Skip to main content

GM Ron Hextall Wants Malkin, Letang to Retire Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins want to keep their star free agents.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have plenty of free agent decisions to make, but none more important than Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. 

The two veterans have been with the team for more than a decade, but this offseason, they face the most uncertainty of their careers. At 35-years-old, both are unrestricted free agents, which has both them and the Penguins debating the value of their next contracts. 

General manager Ron Hextall told Penguins media that the two players have had recent discussions with the team about their contracts. 

"What I can tell you is they're both great athletes who have been here a long time and are performing at a high level right now," Hextall said. "We'd certainly like to have them in the mix in September."

Hextall and the Penguins are thinking longer than that, though. 

"We would like to sign both players," Hextall said. "I think you look at individually, they've both been here for 16 years. Geno has obviously been a great player. Certainly, one of the best players in the history of the game. We'd like to keep him a Pittsburgh Penguin for the rest of his career. In a perfect world, Geno retires a Penguin. Tanger is the same."The GM confirmed there is no timeline for when new deals could be done. NHL free agency doesn't open for two months, but Pittsburgh has already started inking deals for their free agents. 

Fans hope Malkin and Letang are next. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Insider Believes Pens Have Room for Malkin, Letang, But Not Depth

Penguins More Difficult Replacement, Letang or Malkin?

Who Could Follow Bryan Rust With Team-Friendly Deal

Bryan Rust Pushes Penguins to Re-Sign Malkin, Letang

Penguins Re-Sign Bryan Rust

GM Ron Hextall Asked to Map Future of Penguins

Potential Landing Spots for Kris Letang

Tags
terms:
PenguinsEvgeni MalkinRon HextallKris LetangPittsburgh Penguins

USATSI_17730335_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins in Contract Talks With Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

By Noah Strackbein9 minutes ago
USATSI_16141675_168388612_lowres
News

GM Ron Hextall Wants Malkin, Letang to Retire Penguins

By Noah Strackbein20 minutes ago
USATSI_18091173_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Insider Believes Penguins Have Room for Letang, Malkin, But Not Depth

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
2022-23 (1)
Podcasts

Six More Years of Bryan Rust, And What It Means for Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat3 hours ago
USATSI_18279310_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Salary Cap Situation, Money Left for Each Position

By Noah Strackbein8 hours ago
USATSI_15658826_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Most Difficult Replacement: Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang?

By Jacob Punturi8 hours ago
USATSI_17976825_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Bryan Rust Signed a Team-Friendly Deal, Who Could Be Next?

By Nicholas Brlansky8 hours ago
USATSI_18076866_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Bryan Rust Needed Little Consideration for Penguins Offer

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_17590112_168388034_lowres
News

Bryan Rust Pushes Penguins to Re-Sign Malkin, Letang As Well

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago