Poehling, Petry Make Progress, Other Penguins Injury Updates

Multiple Pittsburgh Penguins out with injuries may be close to a return.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have played their last few games down multiple key players, but there should be some help right around the corner.

Marcus Pettersson, Jeff Petry, and Ryan Poehling joined the rest of the Penguins for the morning skate ahead of their match against the Anaheim Ducks.

Petry and Poehling were wearing non-contact jerseys but it is still a step in the right direction.

Mike Sullivan said that with Petry and Poehling joining the team, they are another step closer to returning to game action.

This was the first time Petry skated with his teammates since suffering an upper-body injury against the Buffalo Sabres in early December.

“The time away is never fun,” Petry said. “Being able to go out this morning was a step in the right direction. Every day it seems to get better.”

Pettersson has missed the previous two games with an illness and his presence at practice suggests he is good to go against his former team.

Prior to the practice, Tristan Jarry and Josh Archibald skated prior to the team’s practice as they continue to make progress.

Sullivan also stated that he expects defenseman Kris Letang to rejoin the team in the next ‘day or two.’

The Penguins have been hurting lately with a number of injuries, and they may finally see some returns in the coming games.

