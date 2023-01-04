Ryan Poehling Practices with Penguins After Missing Winter Classic

Ryan Poehling was a late absence from the Winter Classic, but is already back to practicing with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ryan Poehling was a last second scratch from the Pittsburgh Penguins roster ahead of their loss at the 2023 Winter Classic.

The forward participated in the practice the night before, but was not on the ice with the Penguins on game day.

Rather than utilize Drew O’Connor in the lineup, Mike Sullivan decided to dress 11 forwards with an extra defenseman.

Poehling suffered an upper-body injury and missed three games before being reinstated to the lineup ahead of the matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

After just that one game, Poehling was back on the shelf for the Winter Classic.

Following the practice, Poehling said he was feeling better but wouldn’t disclose his availability for playing against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In his one game of action against the Devils, Poehling centered the Penguins’ fourth line; at the most recent practice, Teddy Blueger was back centering the line with Poehling and Brock McGinn on the wings.

Jeff Carter reclaimed his spot as the third line center with Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen.

O'Connor was at practice but did not have a solid position in line rushes.

The Penguins are looking to end their losing skid and Poehling can hopefully return some stability to the bottom forward unit.

