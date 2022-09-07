Sam Poulin Represents Penguins at NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Sam Poulin has multiple opportunities to crack the Pittsburgh Penguins roster this year and he's already representing the team.

Sam Poulin has been one of the Pittsburgh Penguins top prospects since being drafted in the first round in 2019.

While he has struggled to maintain the top slot in recent memory, the 21-year-old is due for a breakout with the Penguins.

That doesn’t exactly mean Poulin will make the NHL roster out of camp, but multiple steps have been made recently in him making noise in black and gold.

The Penguins made sure to invite Poulin to both their rookie and professional training camps, where he will have multiple chances to crack the NHL roster.

Another positive step for the Poulin in raising eyebrows with the Penguins, was his attendance at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase.

Poulin appeared alongside some of the biggest prospects in the NHL like Matty Beniers and 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky.

The NHLPA hosted the event for the 12th year and was in partnership with Upper Deck.

While in full NHL gear, the players shot promotional material that can appear on rookie trading cards and other promotional material.

This was the first NHLPA Rookie Showcase since 2019 when the Penguins were represented by PO Joseph and Kasper Bjorkqvist.

Joseph has only played 20 NHL games since and has a great chance at cracking a regular NHL roster; while Bjorkqvist signed in Finland.

It isn’t exactly certain that Poulin will make his NHL debut with the Penguins this season, but the door is open for him.

Poulin has multiple camps to prove himself and has began representing the Penguins in a large scale.

