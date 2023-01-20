Tristan Jarry Activated from Penguins Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Penguins have their starting goalie back from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH - After missing the previous seven games with a lower-body injury, starting goalie Tristan Jarry is set to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

Jarry suffered a lower-body injury in the opening period of the Winter Classic and was later placed on injured reserve by the Penguins.

For the past week, Jarry has been skating and taking reps and shots from his teammates on the same ice and it looks like he’s ready to get back into game action.

Jarry was the first goalie off of the ice during the team’s morning skate prior to their matchup against the Ottawa Senators and head coach Mike Sullivan listed him as a game-time decision.

Prior to game time, the Penguins announced that Jarry had been elevated from injured reserve and Dustin Tokarski was re-assigned to the AHL.

Tokarski was recalled following Jarry’s injury and made a pair of appearances earning a win and a loss.

In Jarry’s absence, the Penguins went 3-4-1 mostly with Casey DeSmith playing as the temporary starter.

Following one of his previous practices, Jarry stated that he hopes to be an improved goalie for the team and be at 100%.

The Penguins have had some problems on the back end, and hopefully, Jarry can start some of the patch work.

