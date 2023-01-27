Drew O'Connor Securing Regular Spot in Penguins' Lineup

When the Pittsburgh Penguins signed Drew O'Connor as a free agent from the NCAA, the expectations placed on him were a tad high. General manager at the time, Jim Rutherford, stated he felt O'Connor could help the NHL team "sooner rather than later." That was March of 2020.

Fast forward to January of 2023, and it seems the Penguins are finally getting that help Rutherford predicted. The Penguins are icing one of the league's worst bottom six combinations, but O'Connor could be of use in the long run.

O'Connor has been one of the lone bright spots in the bottom of the lineup. In 17 games split between two different stints in the NHL, he has three goals and five points. Over an 82-game season, he'd be on pace for a 25 point campaign. It doesn't sound very impressive until you compare it to the production, or lack thereof, of the Penguins' fourth line.

Teddy Blueger, who many hoped would take the next step this season, has one goal and seven points in 33 games.

Josh Archibald, who has been out for a few weeks, has four goals and six points in 30 games.

Ryan Poehling has four goals and 10 points in 34 games, to lead the way for the Penguins mediocre fourth liners.

O'Connor brings something that the above players all lack: true offensive instinct. Poehling is a solid player but it's clear his offensive skills aren't what many projected during his draft year. Archibald and Blueger are defense first players with very little to offer in the offensive zone. O'Connor plays with explosive energy yet frequently makes the smart play with the puck and his body.

Take a look at this clip of O'Connor setting up Danton Heinen's goal against the Washington Capitals. The play starts in the defensive zone, and as soon as the Penguins begin their exit, O'Connor picks up speed as they break into the neutral zone. He then smartly splits off to the right wing as the Pens enter the offensive zone, and opens himself for a feed from Heinen. O'Connor quickly puts the puck on net while his linemates crash the crease. The shot beats Darcy Kuemper, but hits the post, allowing for Heinen to jam home the rebound.

O'Connor does so many things right in this play. His speed on the initial breakout backs up the Washington defenders, allowing Heinen more space as he carries the puck. O'Connor also makes an incredibly heads up play when he puts the puck on net. Rather than sending the puck deep behind the net, he notices the traffic jam in front of the net and shoots at a screened Kuemper.

This is a pattern that is emerging as O'Connor gets more comfortable and earns more trust and playing time from head coach Mike Sullivan. And that is the key to unlocking O'Connor's potential: more playing time.

O'Connor averages less than 10 minutes of ice-time per game. The Penguins have to find a way to get him more involved.

The Penguins are desperate for concrete solutions to the third and fourth lines. It's clear they'll need to make a trade to address this issue, but it's unclear if that will actually happen. What's also clear is that O'Connor needs to stay in the lineup for the rest of the season. He has the skill, the potential, and most importantly, the energy, to be a key contributor to the bottom six.

