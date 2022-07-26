Drew O'Connor Will Find More Playing Time with Penguins in 2022-23

Heading into his third professional season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, it's do or die time for Drew O'Connor.

The summer of 2022 could have been one of the most transformative ever for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The decision to re-sign Bryan Rust, Kris, Letang, Evgeni Malkin, and Casey DeSmith were all sings that the Penguins’ plan is to run it back again with the same people.

Many of the faces will be the same but there is a certain name that may appear more than expected in the lineup.

Drew O’Connor is getting ready to start his third year of professional hockey and this is a great time to prove what he can be.

In 22 games last season O’Connor scored three goals and two assists for five points, but has been spoken very highly of by team management.

There is a good chance O’Connor will be fighting for a spot in the Penguins regular lineup and will have the advantage on new players.

O’Connor has been in the system for a few years and has gotten on the good side of those making lineup decisions.

New players like Ryan Poehling, Drake Caggiula, and the returning Josh Archibald will all put up fights as well, but the upper hand starts with O’Connor.

Assuming O’Connor is able to stay healthy and improve his play by finding more of the net, you can expect to see him float around 50 games in 2022-23.

