Nathan Legare Needs to Take Big Step for Penguins in 2022-23

Once one of the top prospects in the Pittsburgh Penguins system, Nathan Legare needs to find new ground in 2022-23.

In the not too distant past, Nathan Legare was one of the best prospects in the Pittsburgh Penguins system.

Legare was drafted by the Penguins in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft and looked to have one of the brightest futures in the organization.

Ever since singing his rookie contract in September of 2019, Legare has slipped in terms of performance and value as a prospect.

Legare played his first season in professional hockey in 2021-22 with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and scored a lowly seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 57 games.

Those numbers just flat out aren’t good enough to get an NHL call, and a far cry from what he was putting up in the QMJHL.

In 224 games in the QMJHL, Legare scored 106 goals, 119 assists, and 225 points.

Those numbers came with a setback toward the end of his tenure in juniors, as well.

It's been known since the draft that Legare has one of the best shots in the organization, but it's other aspects of his skill that needed help.

Original reports were that Legare needed to work on his speed and defensive game to sprout into a more complete player.

While the recent past hasn’t stood out among the Penguins’ this prospect pool, there is still time for Legare’s big break.

The upcoming 2022-23 season isn’t exactly make or break, but real progress needs to be made.

To hold his standing in the prospect ranks, Legare will need to find the back of the net a few extra times and gain the necessary foot speed to make the NHL.

Barring a huge change in production, Legare will probably have to wait at least another year for his NHL debut, but positive ground work needs to be set.

