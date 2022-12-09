3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Sabres

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the Buffalo Sabres for the second time this season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins head back on the road as they visit the Buffalo Sabres for their second matchup this season. The Sabres enter the contest just below .500, with a 12-13-1 record. The Penguins (14-8-4), meanwhile, look to continue their hot run in Buffalo. Here's three things to watch for tonight.

1. Battle of MVP Candidates

Don't look now, but the Sabres may have a potential MVP candidate in Tage Thompson. The 6'6 forward just turned out an offensive showcase, putting up a five-goal, six-point performance in his most recent game. He seems unstoppable on the ice, a terrifying combination of skill and size.

Across the rink is another possible MVP candidate: Sidney Crosby. Top-10 scorer in the league at age 35, Crosby is playing a brand of hockey reminiscent of his Hart Trophy winning seasons. He is leading his team in every offensive category and playing in nearly every important situation every game. The battle between these two players at the top of their games will be a beautiful matchup to watch.

2. Jarry Continuing Run

Tristan Jarry continues his run of excellence in net for the Penguins, and the team keeps winning with him between the pipes. Jarry has delivered his team at least a point in each of his last nine starts, with a 7-0-2 record.

Since November 17th, he's been arguably the league's best goaltender. The statistics show he definitively has one of the two best in that time frame, ranking first in wins and shutouts and second in goals against average and save percentage.

The Pens are continuing to ride their red-hot goaltender as Jarry looks to extend his point earning streak to 10 games.

3. Penguins Revenge Game

In the two teams' first meeting, the Sabres outplayed the Penguins and earned a 6-3 win. The Pens were at the tail-end of their seven game losing streak, and the Sabres took advantage. This meeting, the Penguins find themselves in much better shape and eager to exact their revenge.

The Penguins meet the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00PM faceoff at KeyBank Center.

