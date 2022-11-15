3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs Maple Leafs Rematch

The Pittsburgh Penguins have an exciting Tuesday night matchup awaiting them, when they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to Pittsburgh. The Pens and Leafs meet three times in the month of November, with the Penguins winning their first meeting by a score of 4-2.

The Leafs (8-5-3) sit in second place of the Atlantic Division. The Pens (6-6-3) sit in second to last place in the Metro after their overtime loss in Montreal. Here are three things to look for in the second matchup of the year between these two teams.

1. Rusty Rust

The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently being propelled by the performance of the second line. This line came together when coach Mike Sullivan swapped Bryan Rust for Rickard Rakell. Since Rust's promotion to the top line, he has entered into a cold streak. He is pointless in his last five games, registering only two shots in his last three. In the win against the Maple Leafs, Rust failed to put a shot on goal.

Rust needs to quickly find his game. If he continues his pointless stretch, coach Sullivan may have to consider removing Rust from the first power-play unit in favor of Rakell. Watch for Rust to elevate his play against the Leafs, and hopefully return to the score sheet.

2. Stick with the hot goalie

The Penguins still need to find a concrete solution to their goaltending position. Usual starter Tristan Jarry is battling through an injury, and has even admitted to it affecting his performance.

Meanwhile, Casey DeSmith has rounded his game into form after a shaky first few starts. DeSmith should get the nod against the Leafs based off of his play alone, but the nagging injury to Jarry will continue to provide an expanded opportunity for DeSmith. If he can keep his hot streak rolling, it'll do wonders for this Penguins team that is desperate to make up ground in the Metro Division.

3. Matt Murray Returns

The Penguins won two Stanley Cups with goaltender Matt Murray. That feels like eons ago, as Murray's once promising career has spiraled into instability. He'll return from injury and start in Pittsburgh for the first time since being traded in this matchup. Toronto Head Coach Sheldon Keefe announced his plans at his recent media availability.

Murray seems to have landed in the best of scenarios when he signed a contract with the Maple Leafs. Like so much of his turbulent career, Murray's quick start in Toronto came to a screeching halt. He started only one game this season before an adductor injury held him out for the last four weeks. He'll get a chance to return against his former team, and Murray knows how big this opportunity is.

The Penguins will have to get to Murray early and throw him off his game. Look for the Pittsburgh forwards to invade the crease and attack his glove hand. If they succeed, they'll give their former teammate a rude welcome back to PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins face-off against the Maple Leafs at 7:00 p.m.

