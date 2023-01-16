Penguins vs. Ducks: Rickard Rakell Sees Old Friends

The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to avoid a third straight loss tonight, as they take on the Anaheim Ducks. The Penguins (21-15-6) are continuing to battle through inconsistencies and injuries to maintain their playoff position. The Ducks (12-27-4) are one of the basement dwellers of the league, despite their young star power.

Here's three things to watch for in these teams first and only meeting in Pittsburgh this season.

1. Rakell Faces Former Team

Since the Penguins acquired Rickard Rakell, he has yet to face his former team, the Ducks. Tonight's matchup will be the first time Rakell plays against the team that drafted him, and where he spent his first eight full seasons in the NHL.

Rakell was one of the Ducks most consistent offensive players over his near 10-year stint in Anaheim. Between 2013 and 2022, Rakell recorded the most goals of any Ducks player, and ranked second in points by a Ducks player.

Rakell is off to a wonderful start in his first full season in Pittsburgh, with 15 goals and 26 points through 42 games. He will certainly be motivated to perform against his former team, so lookout for him to be on the scoresheet tonight.

2. Dynamic Duo of Anaheim

While the Ducks are far from a playoff team, they do boast some fantastic young talent. Trevor Zegras stands out right away. His high-flying, super speedy skill game is exhilarating to watch on the ice, and anytime he has the puck, something good can happen.

It's not just Zegras though. The Ducks' three leading scorers are all under 25 years of age. Their lone representative at the All-Star Game, Troy Terry, is leading the team in scoring with 34 points on the year. Behind him is Zegras with 32 points, and then rookie and former third overall pick, Mason McTavish with 26 points.

The youth movement in Anaheim is probably the only thing the Ducks can hang their hats on this season. The Penguins must make sure they shut down the young stars of Anaheim in order to get a win.

3. PO Joseph Needs More Minutes

The Penguins defense is struggling, especially with the injuries to three of their top six defensemen. Because of this, the unit has looked unimposing in the last couple weeks.

The only exception to that statement is PO Joseph. Joseph has improved leaps and bounds this season, and is proving why the Penguins have been so invested since acquiring him. Joseph has seen increased playing time with each passing month this season, and the more he is on the ice, the better he plays.

With so much of the defense still struggling, it would be wise to give Joseph 20+ minutes a night. When the likes of Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, and Marcus Pettersson return, Joseph can slot back down to the 15-17 minutes a night he's averaging. Until then, Joseph is the Penguins best defensemen and they should play him like that.

The Penguins face-off against the Ducks at 7:00PM at PPG Paints Arena.

