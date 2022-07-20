Penguins Logo Voted Third Best in NHL

Over 3,500 fans believe the Pittsburgh Penguins logo is one of the best in the NHL

More than 3,500 hockey fans agree that the Pittsburgh Penguins logo is one of the best the NHL has to offer.

In a recent poll done by JFreshHockey on Twitter, his fans voted that the Penguins logo is the third best in the league.

More than just a hockey playing penguins or simple logo for a sports team, the Penguins logo is much more than that.

The black and gold coloring to match the other professional sports teams of Pittsburgh and the official colors of the city.

The Penguins logo has also always featured a piece of symbolism that adds to the esthetics.

The triangle behind the skating penguin represents the City of Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle; a mainstay on the logo since the organization’s creation in 1967.

Even when the team switched their main logo to the much divisive “Robo Pen” in 1992, the triangle was still present.

That Robo Pen logo was also ranked high by fans of JFresh, who voted it as the eighth best throwback logo in the NHL.

With the Penguins heading back to the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, a lot of talk has been made that the Robo Pen may be coming back, but nothing has been confirmed.

Fans of the Penguins have been gifted with some of the greatest players to ever play in the league, and also one of the best logos to ever grace a hockey sweater.

