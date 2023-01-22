Penguins vs. Devils: Healthier and Looking for More

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils for the second time this season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set for Sunday afternoon hockey when they take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. The Penguins (23-15-7) dropped the team's first meeting by a score of 4-2, and are looking to improve their record against division rivals with a win over the Devils (29-12-4). Here's three things to watch for in this matinee matchup in the Metropolitan Division.

1. Jarry and Petry's Timely Returns

The returns of Tristan Jarry and Jeff Petry gave the Penguins a visible boost in their most recent win against the Ottawa Senators.

Jarry stormed back to action with a 44 save performance. Even more assuring, Jarry showed no lingering signs of the lower-body injury that held him out between January 2 and January 20.

Similarly, Petry's return to the lineup provided instant stability on defense. Petry racked up over 25 minutes of ice time in his first game back, and the team suddenly was more efficient and eager to clear the front of the net in front of Jarry.

The power play looked smoother as Petry took Ty Smith's spot on the first unit and they converted on one of two opportunities with the man advantage.

It's clear just how important both players are to this Penguins team. They will need another strong outing from both players to pick up the win in New Jersey.

2. Rakell-Malkin-Zucker Smashing Expectations

The Penguins are getting a huge lift offensively from the second line of Rickard Rakell, Evgeni Malkin, and Jason Zucker. The trio has combined for 15 points in the last five games, and their underlying numbers are showing this line has earned the right to stick together a while longer. The line is performing like a top 15 line in the league, with only 11 lines producing higher expected goals per 60 minutes, according to moneypuck.com.

The Penguins will need another dominant effort from their second line if they want to even the season series against the Devils

3. Red Hot Hughes

The Devils are one of the most surprising teams in the NHL this season, with an all but assured spot in the playoffs.

The Devils certainly win with their depth, but at the top of the depth chart is the youthful and free-wheeling Jack Hughes. He's enjoying his first All-Star season, with 56 points in 45 games. He can do everything for the Devils, and he's the player the Penguins need to focus on if they want a chance to win.

The Penguins and Devils face-off at 2:00PM.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Kris Letang Grateful for Penguins, Excited to be Back

Jeff Petry's Potency Felt Immediately in Return to Penguins Lineup

Multiple Injured Penguins Will Not Travel to New Jersey

Evgeni Malkin Drives Play on Penguins Dynamic Second Line

Jason Zucker Loves Scoring Goals with the Penguins