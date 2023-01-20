Penguins vs. Senators: Looking For Revenge

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Ottawa Senators for the second of back-to-back games.

The Pittsburgh Penguins return to action with another contest against the Ottawa Senators. The Penguins (22-15-7) looked out of sync all game and lost in overtime to the Senators (20-21-3). The Penguins are determined to return the favor to the Senators as the teams take it to PPG Paints Arena for their second matchup in three days. Here's three things to watch for between the Penguins vs. Senators.

1. Bad Blood Boiling Over?

The biggest headline coming out of the Penguins' most recent game against the Senators was the unusual amount of penalties called. Tensions escalated throughout the game, and both teams played increasingly undisciplined hockey. This resulted in the officials calling 28 minutes of penalties between the teams, and just over 20 minutes of the game was played with a team on the man-advantage. It will be interesting to see if any harsh feelings carry over to this matchup, or if the teams will turn the page to push for two points.

2. Tim Stutzle Reaching New Heights for Senators

Senators had high hopes for Tim Stutzle when they drafted him third overall in 2020. After an up-and-down rookie season, he eclipsed the 20 goal plateau and finished with 58 points last season.

This year, he's stepped up his game even further. He's currently playing at a point per game pace, with 20 goals and 42 points in just 40 games this season. He's poised to shatter his career high marks from last season, and is on the precipice of establishing himself as a premiere player in the NHL.

Stutzle put up one goal and added an assist in the team's last meeting. The Penguins will need to find a way to keep him off the scoresheet if they want to seal the victory.

3. Penguins Dominate Ottawa at Home

Something to keep an eye on is the Penguins' active home winning streak against the senators. Going all the way back to 2014, the Penguins are 10-0-0 against the Sens when playing at PPG Paints Arena. Will the Penguins be able to continue their winning ways, or will Ottawa finally snap the streak?

The Penguins and Senators face-off at 7:00PM at PPG Paints Arena.

